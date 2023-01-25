Another change in traffic plan at Hebbal junction

  • Jan 25 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 09:40 ist

Vehicle users heading to the airport from KR Puram/Nagavara will now have to use the service road at Hebbal Junction, according to traffic police. 

The rule will also apply to those heading towards Tumakuru Road/Goraguntepalya from KR Puram/Nagavara. 

Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), announced the change in traffic plan on Tuesday. 

A Twitter user criticised the plan, saying vehicles coming from the airport and under the flyover would find it difficult to take a right turn towards Tumakuru Road because they would be blocked by traffic from Nagavara. 

In December, the traffic police had asked vehicle users heading to the Hebbal flyover from KR Puram and Tumakuru Road to use the service road from CBI Junction on Ballari Road. 

Traffic police have made various changes to decongest Hebbal Junction. While some have worked, the intersection remains clogged to some
extent. 

