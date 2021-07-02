Another mysterious boom shakes Bengaluru

Another mysterious boom shakes Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 12:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Scores of Bengalureans across the city reported hearing a loud boom-like sound at around 12:20 pm on Friday.

The sound left windows rattling for a few seconds as users on Twitter wondered if was yet another sonic boom.

 

The city had witnessed a similar incident in May last year, which the defence department said was a sonic boom caused by a test flight. 

These are not the only instances when citizens experienced this phenomenon. A boom was heard three years ago as well.

The cause of the similar sound heard on Aug 16, 2018, in southern and western parts of the city still remains a mystery.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
sonic boom
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

 