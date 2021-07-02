Another mysterious boom shakes Bengaluru

Scores of Bengalureans across the city reported hearing a loud boom-like sound at around 12:20 pm on Friday.

The sound left windows rattling for a few seconds as users on Twitter wondered if was yet another sonic boom.

A supersonic flight or an asteroid having a near miss with our planet?? #BOOM #BengaluruBoom #Soundbarrier — Sharad Narayan 🇵🇸 (@Grouseo_Marx) July 2, 2021

Windows rattled after a huge sound...what was it, one more Sonic Boom?#Bengaluru https://t.co/1eiY41O1Wq — Varadraj Adya (@varadadya) July 2, 2021

Three years in a row. Seems like Sonic Boom again in Bengaluru South. Did anyone hear it?#Bengaluru #SonicBoom #BangaloreBoom — Keep it Musky 🤙 (@muskytonk) July 2, 2021

Heard a huge explosion from south east direction of Bengaluru 1 minute ago. Maybe sonic boom? — shiv🇮🇳 (@bennedose) July 2, 2021

The city had witnessed a similar incident in May last year, which the defence department said was a sonic boom caused by a test flight.

These are not the only instances when citizens experienced this phenomenon. A boom was heard three years ago as well.

The cause of the similar sound heard on Aug 16, 2018, in southern and western parts of the city still remains a mystery.

More to follow...