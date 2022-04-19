Another night of rain, fallen trees and flooded streets

Another night of rain, fallen trees and flooded streets

Officials in the IMD said on Tuesday, there will be cloudy conditions in Bengaluru, but the chances of rainfall are low

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 02:35 ist
A flooded stretch in Old Tharagupet on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

It was another night of fallen trees, flooded streets and traffic jams in Bengaluru as thundershowers continued on Monday. Rain lashed many areas for almost an hour in the evening.

The Vidyapeetha ward in southern Bengaluru received 35.50 mm of rainfall followed by 32 mm in Kengeri. Jakkur and Vidyaranyapura in northern Bengaluru received 26.50 mm and 24.50 mm, respectively. Anjanapura and Horamavu received 23.50 mm of rainfall until 9 pm, according to the KSNDMC dashboard.

Despite a spot inspection and assurance by the BBMP (that there will not be flooding again) in the morning, Sultanpet Road was inundated again after the evening showers, local traders said.

Other areas like Old Tharagupet, Mamulpet and KR Market were flooded, too. Millers Road in Vasanthnagar, some roads in Shivajinagar and many other roads in different zones were also waterlogged.

The rains uprooted a tree at Hudson Circle near the magistrate court and also at Chamarajpet, Jakkur, Amruthahalli and Malleswaram. Fallen trees were also reported near Modi Hospital on West of Chord Road and near Abhinaya Theatre on KG Road.

Officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on Tuesday, there will be cloudy conditions in the city, but the chances of rainfall are low.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
IMD
Rainfall
weather

What's Brewing

My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row

My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row

Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy

Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

 