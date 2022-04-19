Another night of rain, fallen trees and flooded streets

It was another night of fallen trees, flooded streets and traffic jams in Bengaluru as thundershowers continued on Monday. Rain lashed many areas for almost an hour in the evening.

The Vidyapeetha ward in southern Bengaluru received 35.50 mm of rainfall followed by 32 mm in Kengeri. Jakkur and Vidyaranyapura in northern Bengaluru received 26.50 mm and 24.50 mm, respectively. Anjanapura and Horamavu received 23.50 mm of rainfall until 9 pm, according to the KSNDMC dashboard.

Despite a spot inspection and assurance by the BBMP (that there will not be flooding again) in the morning, Sultanpet Road was inundated again after the evening showers, local traders said.

Other areas like Old Tharagupet, Mamulpet and KR Market were flooded, too. Millers Road in Vasanthnagar, some roads in Shivajinagar and many other roads in different zones were also waterlogged.

The rains uprooted a tree at Hudson Circle near the magistrate court and also at Chamarajpet, Jakkur, Amruthahalli and Malleswaram. Fallen trees were also reported near Modi Hospital on West of Chord Road and near Abhinaya Theatre on KG Road.

Officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on Tuesday, there will be cloudy conditions in the city, but the chances of rainfall are low.

