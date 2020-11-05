Ansr acquires Bengaluru-based AI firm FastNext

The US-based Ansr on Wednesday announced acquisition of Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm FastNext in a cash and stock deal.

However, the company didn't disclose the acquisition cost.

Post the acquisition, FastNext employees will join Ansr and work closely with its product Talent500.

"The acquisition will enable Ansr empower global enterprises to build the best teams for their global capability centres (GCC) by using deep learning and AI-powered tools across talent acquisition and management, smart workspace management and business workflows," Ansr said in a statement.

The first of the capabilities Ansr aims to build with FastNext is in AI driven talent acquisition and management that will augment existing consulting and technology capabilities. It will help clients in areas such as talent acquisition and management.

"Ansr's Talent500 will play a pivotal role in this partnership for achieving comprehensive 360-degree candidate profiles," the statement said.

