Anti-Corruption Bureau conducts mass raids on BBMP offices

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Feb 25 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 15:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday conducted simultaneous searches in around 27 offices of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) across Bengaluru over the complaints of irregularities and corruption.

The ACB officials registered a Suo Motu case.

A team of around 200 officials including the deputy superintendent of police, police inspectors, and their subordinates are conducting the searches in around 27 offices including Head Office, Joint Commissioner's office, Zonal Offices, Revenue Offices, Advertisement section, TDR section, Town planning, Health, Road Infrastructure, Storm Water Drain offices located in 11 places across the city.  

According to ACB officials, they are searching the documents of the various projects being carried out and the tenders. The senior officials and the staff are alleged of misusing their powers and favouring a few people for illegal gratification by causing huge losses to the government. There were many oral and written complaints by the public regarding the irregularities, so the officials conducted simultaneous searches.

The BBMP officials and the staff are being questioned by the ACB sleuths in all the locations. The ACB is yet to reveal the findings and seizures made in the search so far. The search operation continues.

Anti-Corruption Bureau
Corruption
BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

