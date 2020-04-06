Apartment communities welcome Hopcoms move in Bengaluru

Helping thousands of farmers by deciding to market their farm produce directly to the apartment communities of Bengaluru, the state government on Sunday received a positive response from the general public. Marketing seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and grapes, the Hopcoms officials sold a whopping 25 tonnes of fruits worth Rs 30,000.

As many as 14 mini-trucks loaded with seasonal fruits sourced from the farmers of Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru travelled in different parts of the city and marketed the fruits to the apartment dwellers. Horticulture Minister Dr Narayana Gowda had flagged off the vehicles in the morning from Lalbagh.

“Vehicles reached out apartment communities in Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Mathikere, Yelahanka and Marathahalli. People were eager to buy fruits and in fact, demanded that more varieties be brought next time. A total of 25 tonnes of fruits were sold till evening with close to Rs 30,000 transaction,” a senior Hopcoms official said.

Buoyed by the response on the first day, the Hopcoms officials are planning to scale up the sales by deploying another 15 trucks from Tuesday. The officials are hoping to reach out to 720 apartment communities in various parts of the city during the nationwide lockdown period.