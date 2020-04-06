Apartment communities welcome Hopcoms move in Bengaluru

Apartment communities welcome Hopcoms move in Bengaluru

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 10:46 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Helping thousands of farmers by deciding to market their farm produce directly to the apartment communities of Bengaluru, the state government on Sunday received a positive response from the general public. Marketing seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and grapes, the Hopcoms officials sold a whopping 25 tonnes of fruits worth Rs 30,000.

As many as 14 mini-trucks loaded with seasonal fruits sourced from the farmers of Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru travelled in different parts of the city and marketed the fruits to the apartment dwellers. Horticulture Minister Dr Narayana Gowda had flagged off the vehicles in the morning from Lalbagh.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

“Vehicles reached out apartment communities in Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Mathikere, Yelahanka and Marathahalli. People were eager to buy fruits and in fact, demanded that more varieties be brought next time. A total of 25 tonnes of fruits were sold till evening with close to Rs 30,000 transaction,” a senior Hopcoms official said.

Buoyed by the response on the first day, the Hopcoms officials are planning to scale up the sales by deploying another 15 trucks from Tuesday. The officials are hoping to reach out to 720 apartment communities in various parts of the city during the nationwide lockdown period.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Mysuru
Karnataka
Hopcoms
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 