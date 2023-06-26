App to enhance passenger experience at Bengaluru airport

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), on Monday announced the launch of BLR Pulse, a personalised app for passengers flying through the airport.

A “digital travel buddy” created in collaboration with GrayMatter Software Services, BLR Pulse is designed to alleviate common pre-travel apprehensions like long security queues and provides real-time information, an official statement said.The app can be downloaded from Apple or Google Play store.

BLR Pulse offers real-time updates on passenger processing touchpoints including entry gates, check-in counters, and security check areas, and delivers flight status updates directly to passengers’ mobile or email inboxes. The app enables passengers to reserve tables at restaurants, order food, pick it up at the store or have it delivered to the gate, identify and claim lost items and review options for ground transportation services and parking.

It comes with an interactive chatbot and a ‘WayFinder’ feature that allows easier navigation through KIA. Passengers can also book transit hotels for short-term stays or complete last-minute flight check-ins.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, said the app was envisioned to help passengers plan their travel on the go, even before they reach the airport. “We are connecting the physical and digital worlds to create a 'Phygital' environment that will provide passengers and visitors with a unique interactive experience,” he said.

Vikas Gupta, CEO of GrayMatter Software Services, said with airports increasingly becoming digital marketplaces, a digital travel companion that hyper-personalises the user experience would benefit both airports and passengers.

The app will use real-time information to provide personalised recommendations to the passengers, BIAL said. “The app is built around a single-cart capability that enables a single payment for all purchases across varied categories, powered by a unified payment gateway,” it said.