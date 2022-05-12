Apply for loudspeaker permission by May 25, say police

Establishments, individuals or anyone else wishing to use loudspeakers in Bengaluru should seek permission by submitting applications to the jurisdictional assistant commissioner of police (ACP) by May 25.

Police set the deadline two days after the state government issued a circular mandating prior permission for the use of loudspeakers. Applications can be submitted only on working days.

According to the government circular, applications for the use of loudspeakers/public address systems will be decided by a committee in accordance with the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

The jurisdictional ACP and a representative of the pollution control board will be part of the committee.

Those who don't submit the application seeking permission will be required to remove the loudspeaker from their premises or the designated authorities will take them off. Action will be taken if anyone continues to use the loudspeakers without obtaining permission, police said.