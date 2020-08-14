Apply with 94%: PU colleges’ cut-off marks shock students

Students who recently got their SSLC results are struggling to find admission in Pre-University courses as many PU colleges have fixed the cut-off percentages before the results.

Some colleges have even put up the ‘Housefull’ board, turning away several disappointed students.

The Department of Pre-University Education had issued an admission notification only on Wednesday, directing colleges to issue applications and follow the procedure to fill seats.

As per the notification, the colleges must receive/accept all the applications and announce the merit list. But several colleges have fixed the cut-off marks even before receiving applications. “As it is an online application, we did not get confirmation,” said a parent, who tried submitting the application. “I went to the college on Thursday morning and was shocked to know that they are not considering applications with less than 94% marks for science and commerce courses."

Following allegations from parents about a reputed college in South Bengaluru, DH called up the institution and was told that the college is receiving applications with 98% score. “We are (therefore) considering those with above 94% for the first list,” DH was told.

'Where do we go?'

Another college said it is receiving all applications but is fixing 98% for science and commerce. “Where should students scoring below 80% go?” asked a parent who is also a government schoolteacher. “The department held the exams during the Covid-19 crises. There’s a dip in the pass percentage. Now, who is responsible if students don’t get a seat they wish?”

Another parent, Nagesh Shankar, described the whole admission experience as “horrible” and raised a complaint with the PU Department. “At least five colleges I visited in the morning said they will receive applications only if the score is above 94%,” he said. “A majority of them have closed admissions and have started online

classes.”

Reena Girish said she would not be able to coax her daughter into retaking the exams next year and score more. “The department must take action against the colleges,” she urged.