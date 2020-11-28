Approved plan, OC details available on BBMP website

The BBMP on Friday uploaded to its website the details of all the building plans that were approved, and all the commencement and occupancy certificates issued between 2019-20 and 2020-21.
The publication of the details comes a week after the BBMP relaunched the website and promised to upload the details of all its projects online. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the details had been put up for the first time.
The BBMP has also developed the e-Aasthi software that enables citizens to access property and khata details and do khata transfers and registrations. The project is currently running on a pilot basis, and the BBMP has currently uploaded the data from Shanthalanagar, Neelasandra and Shanthinagar wards. Following the successful trial, the e-Aasthi project has been extended to 100 wards in East, West and South zones, and other wards would be covered within the next six months, officials said.
Visit https://bbmp.gov.in/townplanning.html for details.
