Army, BBMP clean Halasuru Lake

The Indian army and the BBMP on Tuesday completed a two-day cleaning programme of Halasuru Lake by removing floating solid waste and weeds.

The army said that the programme was intended to improve the lake's ecosystem through the removal of detritus.

The army's Madras Engineers and Sappers Group (MEG) deployed 10 boats/pontoons along with 70 sappers. These men joined 30 BBMP personnel in cleaning the lake. In addition, a bulldozer was also used to remove floating solid waste and weeds from the lake.

"About 450 metres of the lake shoreline was cleaned," the army said in a statement. The lake serves as a lifeline to the local fishermen who depend on it for their livelihood. The lake is also a hub for fitness activities, including morning and evening walks by the local populace.