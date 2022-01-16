Army Major from Bengaluru wins Sena medal

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 16 2022, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 01:24 ist
Major Neil Silas Lobo. Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifteen Sena medals were awarded to army personnel on Thursday during the Army Day celebrations in New Delhi for gallantry in combat operations. Among the winners was a Bengalurean, Major Neil Silas Lobo.

As per his commendation, Major Lobo, a member of the 8th Light Cavalry but seconded to the Rashtriya Rifles, showed courage during cordoning operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

His citation noted that during the operations on October 19, 2020, Lobo crawled towards the positions of terrorists in the face of heavy, indiscriminate firing. He subsequently engaged the fleeing militants at close range. He is said to have killed two.

Lobo was a student of St Joseph’s Boys' High School and subsequently attained a BBM from St Joseph’s Commerce College. He graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, on December 13, 2014, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps. 

The 15 Sena medals (including five posthumously) were presented during the Chief of the Army Staff's review of the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi.

Army Day
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Indian Army

