Army officials held for assaulting KIA parking staff

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police have booked a case against an army captain and a major for allegedly assaulting the parking staff of a private firm.

Police arrested Thakur Baruwar and Piyush Rajputh, both 31, on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. They later released the army officers on station bail.

Venkatesh, 29, supervisor of CPS company (parking in-charge) at KIA, said in his complaint against the officers that he was on duty at the VIP departure entry when a car bearing registration number JK-02-CE-0032 wanted to be allowed in through the entrance. Venkatesh told the driver that the vehicle needed prior permission and must follow protocol since it is a private one.

Baruwar and Rajputh alighted from the car and allegedly abused, pushed and kicked Venkatesh. MSAO staff Gadilingappa, who bore witness to the incident, tried stopping the assault but to no avail.

A senior officer said that after the CPS company staff point, CISF staff will be deployed at the VIP entry gate. There is no permission for personal vehicles to enter the VIP entrance unless they have permission as per the protocol.