Army to launch school outreach programme in South India

The Southern Command of the Indian Army is set to launch an outreach programme with selected schools of southern India.

The programme is being initiated as part of the Vidyanjali Scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2021 to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement.

An official statement on Thursday said the initiative is the fourth in a series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day Parade, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on January 15.

The parade is being held in southern India for the first time.

On Friday, voluntary activities have been planned at 75 schools. The activities will be an extension of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

Students and faculty members of 30 Army Public Schools (APS) will reach out to the nominated schools and carry out activities including distribution of books, stationery and reading material. Medical camps led by army doctors, yoga and physical education sessions and sports competitions will be organised.

Defence wings in Jodhpur, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will coordinate the events.

In Bengaluru, students and faculty members from three APS will undertake the voluntary activities.