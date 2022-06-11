As cases surge, state govt makes masks a must

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 03:05 ist

With Covid cases surging, the state government on Friday mandated the use of masks in public places. However, there is no mention of fines for flouting the mask rule. 

According to the new guidelines released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, all public places with closed areas like malls, restaurants, cafeterias, pubs, and industries should ensure visitors and employees are masked.

That apart, marshals and police personnel will monitor masking in public areas. The guidelines also mandate wearing masks while travelling by public transport or personal vehicles.

Further, ILI/SARI, high-risk patients, and those with comorbidities are urged to get themselves tested on priority and remain under quarantine until the reports are out.

The government has also urged all eligible beneficiaries to avail the precautionary dose.

The state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in its recent meeting had recommended strict enforcement of the mask rule.

"Though the number of cases is increasing, hospitalisations and fatalities are still low. Hence, better enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) is the need of the hour. We had suggested that masking should be mandated, especially in closed areas," said a TAC member.

The new guidelines were issued noting that there has been a steady increase in cases over the last 10 days.

Karnataka, on Friday, recorded 525 cases with Bengaluru alone accounting for 494 cases. The state positivity rate stands at 2.31%. There were zero deaths. With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,55,309.

Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

