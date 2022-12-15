As if surge prices aren’t enough... :Riders’ gripe over erratic auto fares  

Auto fares remained erratic through incessant rains despite the government’s effort to change meter rates and regulate aggregator fares.

However, the current erratic fares are more to do with inclement weather than anything else.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has been consistently booking cases against auto-rickshaws that charge excess fare.

In 2022, BTP has slapped 2,052 cases on autos for demanding excess fare, 15,555 cases for carrying excess passengers, and 1,976 cases for refusing to go on hire.

Pre-paid counters

M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), said the BTP is working towards opening more pre-fixed auto counters.

“Reviving pre-fixed counters is important to encourage people to hail autos and instill faith in passengers that they will not be overcharged. We must bring in a robust public transport system, so that people will refrain from using private vehicle for daily commute,” Saleem told DH.

Auto drivers, however, justify excess charges by pointing at road closures that send them on a longer and congested route.

“Rains clog the roads and hide potholes, making it difficult to drive. My vehicle tumbled once because I hit a submerged stone,” said Ram, an auto driver. Spiked fares are not indicative of the drivers’ greed but are symptoms of a larger problem.

Sampath, president of Adarsha Auto Union, said that drivers generally lack awareness.

“Auto permits and licences are just being handed out,” he said. “Drivers aren’t taught about the rules properly,” he said, adding that even RTO officials do not have a proper understanding.

Frequent rains and improper water drainage put the drivers’ health at risk. Any profit they gain does not cover other expenses, said Munna, an auto driver in Jayanagar.

Riders are not convinced. Rahul (name changed), a student, said autos charge three times the usual fare. “They charge Rs 150 for a ride worth Rs 50,” he said. “I have to commute by auto every day.”