Asha worker dies of Covid-19, first in Karnataka

A 36-year-old Asha worker who died of Covid-19 in the city on Friday has become the first Covid-related fatality among these frontline workers in the state.

The woman was a resident of Turbanhalli in Hesaraghatta and was working at the local Primary Health Clinic. The source of the infection is not known.

Durgesh, a member of the Asha Workers’ Union, told DH that Nina (name changed) had developed symptoms on September 14, but there was a three-day delay in getting herself admitted to the hospital even though she had Type-2 diabetes. “She was eventually admitted to Victoria Hospital,” he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Her condition had deteriorated by the time she came to Victoria at about 5 pm on September 17,” explained Dr Smitha Segu, nodal officer for Covid-19, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). “We immediately put her on a high-flow nasal cannula but her condition did not improve and she was placed on ventilator support. Unfortunately, around 7.55 am, she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away,” Dr Smitha said.

Family tests positive, too

According to the Union, Nina’s husband, a daily-wage worker, and her two children have also tested positive. “Her elder daughter, aged around 12, is also admitted to Victoria Hospital. She is recovering,” Durgesh said.

D Nagalakshmi, state president, Asha Workers Union, said in all, eight workers have died in the state since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state in March.

“They died of non-Covid causes, but while in the line of duty. Compensation is pending for all, barring one 42-year-old worker who was killed in a motor vehicle accident,” she said.

Rs 50 lakh for kin

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 20

Nagalakshmi added that government officials had assured that a sum of Rs 50 lakh would be paid to Nina’s family.

Nina’s death comes weeks after Asha workers went on strike demanding protective equipment. “Initially, the women were covering their faces only with their dupattas, but the situation is much better now. Most workers now have N95 masks, gloves, and other protective equipment,” Durgesh said.