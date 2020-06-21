ASI dies of COVID-19 in Bengaluru

A 59-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in Victoria hospital passed away on Saturday midnight as he did not respond to the treatment for coronavirus.

The ASI was attached to the Wilson Garden traffic police station. He tested positive for coronavirus on June 18 and was rushed to the COVID ward in Victoria hospital on June 19. The deceased ASI had fever for the last four days. His wife and two children have been quarantined. According to the police, the station has not yet been sealed down and no policemen have been quarantined.

The Wilson Garden ASI is the third Bengaluru police personnel to die of COVID-19 in the last one week. Earlier, an ASI from the VV Puram traffic police station had died undergoing treatment. On Saturday morning, a head constable from the Kalasipalya police station who was admitted at Victoria hospital passed away. The series of deaths in the police department has created fear among other policemen across the city.

21 policemen tested positive on Sunday

Around 15 policemen from the Kalasipalya police station and five policemen from the Ashok Nagar traffic police station tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

In Kalasipalya, three ASIs, head constables and police constables have tested positive.

In Ashok Nagar traffic police station, a probationary sub-inspector, an ASI, two police constables and a lady constable tested positive for the virus.

One more police constable working in Bandepalya police station also tested positive. Seven policemen who were in his primary contacts have been quarantined. BBMP officials have begun the process of fumigating the station premises and its surroundings.

These police personnel who tested positive were under quarantine after their colleagues tested positive three days ago. They were admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Victoria Hospital and Bowring Institute soon after their results came