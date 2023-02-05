ASI has embraced tech to document, determine status of monuments

Preserving and strengthening monuments of national importance is a herculean task. From vandalism at monuments to lack of skilled personnel, challenges are plenty. Bipin Chandra, superintending archaeologist of the Bangalore Circle of ASI, which preserves and maintains 129 monuments of national importance in the state, chats with Sneha Ramesh of DH about the nature of work and measures taken to prevent encroachments.

What are the major challenges in preserving and maintaining monuments?

There are many stakeholders and working with them is a challenging proposition. From residents around the monument to visitors, we have to take them all into confidence and work with them. At a few monuments, cultural events and religious practices will be in progress. We cannot stop such practices and we have to work along with the endowment department to ensure the monument is preserved.

In monuments that are located in far-fetched and rural areas, it is sometimes tough to figure out the cultural and traditional importance because the traditions have been discontinued over generations.

There has always been a call to include more heritage structures in your purview. Why are many structures neglected, without measures to preserve them?

According to the law, archaeological monuments of national importance are deemed to be ASI-protected ones. The others come under unprotected monuments category and hence, they may not have been attended to. Now, we have been given powers to act on complaints filed with regard to unprotected monuments also. Based on the merit of the case, we take up relevant activities.

How has ASI evolved over the years, especially with advent of technology?

Technology has not had a great impact on archaeological work because many of our works are skill-based and we continue to do it manually even today. However, technology is being widely used in documentation and to determine the status of monuments. Now, we are able to take drone images and prepare photo documentation of all monuments. Over the years, we have lost many skilled workers (such as sculptors). Many of them who had expertise in the traditional work are no more. Untrained local artists need skill training to take up such sensitive works.

The ASI (Bangalore Circle) has identified 123 encroachments or illegal constructions in prohibited areas and 113 in restricted areas around protected monuments. What actions are being taken to prevent and clear encroachments?

We have been serving notices to them to clear encroachments. Also, our officers keep a close watch on activities in areas surrounding the monument. For any construction activity launched around the monument, a ‘stop’ notice will be served. In case the activity continues, we will issue a show cause notice and escalate the matter to the DG’s (director general’s) office. Only the DG has powers to issue a demolition notice. Extreme measures will be taken in case the constructions block or damage monuments.

There have been numerous incidents of vandalism of monuments. What measures are you taking to prevent such incidents?

We deploy security staff and monitor the crowd. But, at many monuments, the footfall goes up to 2,000 people a day and it is impossible to monitor each of the visitors. We have also installed CCTV cameras at many places and filed police complaints whenever such incidents have come to our notice. Basic education is crucial and hence, we are in talks with tour organisers and educational institutions that conduct tours to such places, so that awareness can be created among visitors.

How has the footfall improved in monuments post-pandemic?

The footfall at monuments had nearly hit nil during the pandemic. However, it has now increased considerably and at many monuments, during weekends, the footfall is higher than what it used to be in pre-pandemic days.

A few incidents of lack of Kannada instructions or sign boards were reported. Has that been resolved?

As a rule, we have all information in three languages – English, Kannada, and Hindi. However, there were minor incidents due to lack of instructions for QR code-based tickets in Kannada. We rectified it immediately. We will ensure such conflicts do not occur in future.

What are the ongoing projects and future projects that the department is planning?

We have a number of projects in progress such as conservation works at Devanahalli fort, Nagamangala temple and Santebennur. We are also assessing the status of all monuments and preparing a priority list of works that can be taken up once we receive funds for the new financial year. We need to strike a balance between use of funds for preservation and development work around monuments.