Asst prof jobs: 6 women who showed father's'income set for rejection in Bengaluru

At least six married women who have submitted income details of their fathers while applying for the posts of assistant professors at government first grade colleges could risk their job prospects.

The higher education department has directed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), which is tasked with providing the list of eligible candidates, to consider the income of husbands for married women.

Based on a query raised by KEA, the department had sought legal opinion. The KEA has been asked to follow a 1986 government order, according to which it is the income of the husband that must be considered for married women.

The six married women who have shown the income of their fathers will be rejected, a senior KEA official said.

“We will keep them away from the final list, while submitting it to the government,” the official added.

The KEA conducted the entrance test for appointment of 1,242 assistant professors at 400-plus government degree colleges. The process is in the final stage as KEA is preparing the selection list. The recruitment process for teachers to government schools was stalled for a while as married women candidates had submitted their fathers’ income.

The department of public instruction rejected them during document verification and they approached the court. The matter is still pending in court.