At DH summit on January 7, a plan of action for the Power of Good

Some of India's sharpest ideators and influencers will come together at Deccan Herald's 'Bengaluru 2040' conclave on Saturday to draw up a development blueprint for Bengaluru.

In its 75th year, Deccan Herald builds on its byword – The Power of Good – to facilitate an exchange of ideas that could steer Bengaluru, and the many Bengalurus within, on the road ahead.

Karnataka's leading chronicler and opinion shaper hosts policymakers, bureaucrats, scientists, corporate leaders, actors, entrepreneurs, artists, sportspeople, musicians, activists and other stakeholders at the second edition of the conclave.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the summit. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, and Madan Padaki, founder and CEO, 1Bridge and president, TiE Bangalore, will deliver the two keynote addresses.

The summit is designed as a convergence of leaders in diverse disciplines, and aimed at addressing the multiple challenges the city braces to meet over a timeline leading up to 2040.

The invite-only event features a series of moderated panel discussions set around diverse themes that define the story of Bengaluru in the future – from its pursuit of sustainable mobility to its enduring engagement with science, and from its flair for innovation to its cultural accomplishments.

The addresses and discussions explore traffic decongestion plans, collaborations between legacy companies and startups, ways to reclaim the city's sporting primacy, and a reimagining of its public spaces. A panel traces the potential of the city as the country's next big entertainment hub.

The second half of the day-long summit witnesses a music performance and a stand-up act. Winners of the DH Film Challenge will be felicitated at the event.

The challenge was set for Bengalureans to write, shoot and upload their own films exploring the city, over a weekend.