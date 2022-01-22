Atria University unveils wastewater management solution project

Moving towards sustainable solutions, Bengaluru based Atria University on Thursday commissioned the wastewater management solution project set up in association with the Consulate General of Israel to South India and Israel-based Ayala which specialises in sustainability solutions.

The project implemented at the Atria campus in Anandanagar, near Hebbal aims to collect wastewater generated from college hostels and treat it exclusively through natural resources for re-use. The naturally treated water is used for Atria’s campus, canteen and garden.

The project seeks to initiate and encourage sustainability on the campus. The project also encompasses a practical dimension to the three courses offered at the university pertaining to sustainability.

The new facility was inaugurated by Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India along with representatives from the Israeli firm. “It gives me immense pleasure in working closely with Atria University, which is blazing a new trail with green initiatives. This is a highly laudable step since this goes a long way in realising the country’s – and that of the whole world, indeed – climate goal," he said.

Kaushik Raju, COO of Atria University, said, “We have been trying to introduce and practise carbon-neutral initiatives on our campus. Since we are already offering courses around the subjects of environment, ecology and sustainability, the project that we are launching tomorrow further affirms our faith in sustainable development.

Under the project, the natural biological system (NBS) employs varied hydrologic flows, gravity, aggregates and a variety of special plants to deliver clear and high quality of water for re-use. With this, the plant will facilitate the on-site treatment of sewage and industrial effluents without requiring external energy for the functioning of the system. Thus, it’s a carbon-neutral solution. The process involves a three-step approach involving chemical, physical and biological solutions.

