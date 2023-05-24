Australia to have new consulate general in Bengaluru this month

Australia will open a consulate in Bengaluru this month, while India will set up one in Brisbane soon, the prime ministers of the two nations, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, told journalists in Sydney on Wednesday.

“To deepen our ever-growing relationship, we will soon open a new Indian Consulate in Brisbane, just as Australia has announced opening a new Consulate in Bengaluru,” Modi said after a meeting with Albanese in Sydney. He was on a two-day visit to Australia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also read | 'Modi is the boss': Albanese welcomes PM in Australia

Apart from the High Commission of India in Canberra, New Delhi already has three consular missions in Australia – in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

India also had an honorary consul general at Brisbane in northeastern Australia.

“This month, Australia will open a new Consul-General in Bengaluru, our fifth diplomatic presence in India,” Albanese said at the beginning of his meeting with Modi at Admiralty House in Sydney.

Apart from the High Commission of Australia in New Delhi, Canberra already has three consular missions in India – Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Albanese said that Australia’s new Consulate General in Bengaluru would help connect businesses Down Under to India’s “booming digital and innovation ecosystem”. He also welcomed India’s plans for a Consulate-General in Brisbane.