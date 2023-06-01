Australian Consulate to come up in Bengaluru soon: CMO

The chief minister said that the state is keen to partner with Australia in various fields

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 22:21 ist
"The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the opening of the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru in a few days," the statement said. Credit: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka

Australian Consul General in India Barry O'Farrell called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Thursday and it was decided to open an Australian Consulate in Bengaluru.

The meeting focused on strengthening the relationship between Karnataka and Australia in information technology, education and other fields, according to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

"The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the opening of the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru in a few days," the statement said.

The Chief Minister said that the state is keen to partner with Australia in various fields since Karnataka has made progress in the field of technology and education.

