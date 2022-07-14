Orchids school sealed for operating without permit

Authorities seal Orchids school for functioning without permission

A team of officials headed by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru North (1) locked the school with police security

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2022, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 07:54 ist

The Department of School Education and Literacy sealed Orchids The International School located on Magadi Road on Thursday for functioning without permission.

A team of officials headed by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru North (1) locked the school with police security. Officials from the department said that necessary measures were taken to shift the students admitted at this school to nearby schools.

Also Read | FIR against Bengaluru school for operating sans permit 

"There were more than 104 students who got admission in this school. We have made arrangements to provide them admission in nearby schools based on the parents' choice," an official said.

On Wednesday, the police booked a case against the school based on the BEO's complaint that the institution was functioning without permission. The school had also issued a statement saying it would redirect the parents to other Orchids branches.

