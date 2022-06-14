Auto driver crushed to death in pile-up near Mysuru Satellite bus station

An autorickshaw driver died when his vehicle was crushed by a mini goods carrier and a BMTC Volvo bus in a major pile-up near the Mysuru Road Satellite bus station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the canter (bearing number plate KA 53/C 4788) rammed the goods carrier (KA 51/6013) outside the bus station at 6.30 am. The canter carrying maida was heading to Bapuji Nagar from the Hale Guddadahalli junction.

In the impact, the carrier rammed the autorickshaw (KA 03/AF 9455) crushing it against the BMTC bus in the front. Police said the bus was getting out of the terminus while the autorickshaw was moving adjacent to it. All the vehicles involved in the pile-up were heading towards Nayandahalli.

Commuters and locals called the Byatarayanapura traffic police while removing the 34-year-old auto driver Giri Sagar from the mangled vehicle. Sagar, who resides in Srigandhakaval, sustained severe injuries to his head.

Sagar was first taken to a nearby private hospital where he was given first aid and was later moved to Victoria Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The man who drove the canter fled the spot. Police removed all the damaged vehicles and restored the traffic.

Authorities handed Sagar’s body to his family after the postmortem. A case of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against the canter driver.