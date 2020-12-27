Auto driver helps Bengaluru cops bust counterfeit currency racket

An auto-rickshaw driver has helped the police arrest three people running a counterfeit currency note racket.

Mohammed Imran alias Gudlu, 32, a resident of Shamanna Garden, Mubarak alias Usman Khan, 31, of Gangondanahalli, and Jamal Akthar, 38, from Bapujinagar, are the arrested suspects. Around 1.15 am on December 15, the main suspect Imran travelled on the auto-rickshaw of one Manjunath from City Market to Shanthinagar bus stand.

After dropping off Imran, Manjunath asked him to pay Rs 50. Imran gave him Rs 100. Manjunath suspected it to be counterfeit. He took him to the Wilson

Garden police station and handed him over to the cops. During the interrogation, Imran confessed to printing counterfeit notes.

Police detained the other two based on information gathered from Imran. They also raided Imran’s house and seized 10 sheets of A4 paper on which Rs 100 face value had been printed on either side. Each sheet contained six notes.

They also seized 23 A4 sheets with Rs 100 value printed on one side, a CPU, a computer keypad, two print screens of Mahatma Gandhi, two print screens of a security thread, ink bottles, Rs 500 and Rs 100 print screens, and a broken pen drive.