Auto driver helps cops bust counterfeit currency racket

Auto driver helps Bengaluru cops bust counterfeit currency racket

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 27 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 01:44 ist

An auto-rickshaw driver has helped the police arrest three people running a counterfeit currency note racket. 

Mohammed Imran alias Gudlu, 32, a resident of Shamanna Garden, Mubarak alias Usman Khan, 31, of Gangondanahalli, and Jamal Akthar, 38, from Bapujinagar, are the arrested suspects. Around 1.15 am on December 15, the main suspect Imran travelled on the auto-rickshaw of one Manjunath from City Market to Shanthinagar bus stand. 

After dropping off Imran, Manjunath asked him to pay Rs 50. Imran gave him Rs 100. Manjunath suspected it to be counterfeit. He took him to the Wilson
Garden police station and handed him over to the cops. During the interrogation, Imran confessed to printing counterfeit notes. 

Police detained the other two based on information gathered from Imran. They also raided Imran’s house and seized 10 sheets of A4 paper on which Rs 100 face value had been printed on either side. Each sheet contained six notes. 

They also seized 23 A4 sheets with Rs 100 value printed on one side, a CPU, a computer keypad, two print screens of Mahatma Gandhi, two print screens of a security thread, ink bottles, Rs 500 and Rs 100 print screens, and a broken pen drive. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Fake Currency
auto driver

What's Brewing

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 