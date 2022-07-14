Auto drivers to stage protest in Bengaluru on July 21

Autorickshaw drivers have called for a protest against illegal bike taxi services in the city on July 21.

In a statement, Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association's Raghu Narayana Gowda said the transport commissioner has failed to enforce the Bike Taxi Rules, thereby allowing all private vehicles (white number plates) to operate as taxis.

"As per the policy, only electric vehicles with the necessary licences can be used to provide taxi services. However, the transport department has failed to enforce it despite repeated requests," he said, adding that all autorickshaw drivers in the city will join the protest.