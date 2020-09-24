Auto-tipper drivers may be paid on a par with pourakarmikas

Auto-tipper drivers and cleaning staff who are also involved in collecting and disposing of the garbage from households may be considered pourakarmikas (municipal workers).

Since 2018, pourakarmikas have been brought into the biometric attendance and direct wage system and are entitled to certain service benefits. In contrast, auto-tipper drivers and cleaning staff have been working on contract for the past 15-20 years with hardly any benefits from the BBMP. Their wages differ greatly from those of the pourakarmikas because they are paid by contractors.

Responding to representations for bringing them on a par with pourakarmikas, BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta has asked solid waste management officials to examine the proposal.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D Randeep said there were about 5,000 auto-tipper drivers and cleaning staff and that it was for the state government to decide on bringing them under the direct wage system. The workers' biometric attendance is being taken but they are paid by the contractors, he added.