Avarebele mela at National College grounds from January 5-9

Sri Vasavi Condiments is partnering with iNetworthing to organise the annual ‘Avarebele Mela’ at the National College grounds in Basavanagudi from January 5 to 9.
The mela will showcase 100 varieties of dosas, vadas, ice-creams and savouries prepared using avarekai.
“As a tribute to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, we hope to introduce a sweet called ‘Appu Special’,” said Geetha Shivakumar, the owner of Sri Vasavi Condiments.
The avarekai is directly brought in from Hunsur, Chikmagalur and Kolar without the intervention of middlemen, a press release said.
