Avarebele mela at National College grounds from January 5-9

  • Dec 30 2022, 03:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 04:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Sri Vasavi Condiments is partnering with iNetworthing to organise the annual ‘Avarebele Mela’ at the National College grounds in Basavanagudi from January 5 to 9.

The mela will showcase 100 varieties of dosas, vadas, ice-creams and savouries prepared using avarekai.

“As a tribute to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, we hope to introduce a sweet called ‘Appu Special’,” said Geetha Shivakumar, the owner of Sri Vasavi Condiments.

The avarekai is directly brought in from Hunsur, Chikmagalur and Kolar without the intervention of middlemen, a press release said.

