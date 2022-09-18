Awards for the finest in Bengaluru's hotel industry

The finest of Bengaluru’s restaurants, bakeries, ice cream parlours, dessert makers and culinary entrepreneurs will be felicitated at an award ceremony on September 20.

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA) will give away the Food Awards 2022 to recognise the leaders in the industry for their efforts and practices.

The Association, formed in 1936, hopes the awards will inspire others to follow best practices and ethical standards. In addition, it hopes to develop a healthy competition to provide the finest food experience to Bengalureans.

The awards will be presented in 12 categories: Best Darshini Style; Best Casual Style Dining (Veg); Best Casual Style Dining (Non-veg); Fine Dining (Multi-cuisine); Best Hotel (Hospitality, Rooms and Accommodation); Best Sweets and Savouries; Best Bakery; Best Ice Cream Parlour; Emerging Woman Entrepreneur; Emerging Hotelier; Best Innovative Concept and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The BBHA invited nominations from all its 1,500 members. An independent jury, comprising hospitality expert Mohan Kumar P K, chef Nimish Bhatia and Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences associate professor Priya Arjun, has evaluated the entries and selected the winners. The jury visited the nominee locations before picking the winners.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi, Police Commissioner H S Pratap Reddy, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and others will attend the ceremony, the BBHA said in a statement.