Awards for the finest in Bengaluru's hotel industry

Awards for the finest in Bengaluru's hotel industry

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA) will give away the Food Awards 2022 to recognise the leaders in the industry for their efforts and practices

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui
Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 02:14 ist

The finest of Bengaluru’s restaurants, bakeries, ice cream parlours, dessert makers and culinary entrepreneurs will be felicitated at an award ceremony on September 20. 

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA) will give away the Food Awards 2022 to recognise the leaders in the industry for their efforts and practices.

The Association, formed in 1936, hopes the awards will inspire others to follow best practices and ethical standards. In addition, it hopes to develop a healthy competition to provide the finest food experience to Bengalureans. 

The awards will be presented in 12 categories: Best Darshini Style; Best Casual Style Dining (Veg); Best Casual Style Dining (Non-veg); Fine Dining (Multi-cuisine); Best Hotel (Hospitality, Rooms and Accommodation); Best Sweets and Savouries; Best Bakery; Best Ice Cream Parlour; Emerging Woman Entrepreneur; Emerging Hotelier; Best Innovative Concept and Lifetime Achievement Award. 

The BBHA invited nominations from all its 1,500 members. An independent jury, comprising hospitality expert Mohan Kumar P K, chef Nimish Bhatia and Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences associate professor Priya Arjun, has evaluated the entries and selected the winners. The jury visited the nominee locations before picking the winners. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi, Police Commissioner H S Pratap Reddy, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and others will attend the ceremony, the BBHA said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
India News
restaurants

What's Brewing

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

If you work in film and TV, get ready for layoffs

If you work in film and TV, get ready for layoffs

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

 