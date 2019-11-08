Ayodhya verdict: Alcohol sale banned in Bengaluru

Beefing up security across the city, ahead of the much-awaited verdict by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya land dispute case, City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has imposed a ban on the sale of liquor.

The liquor ban will be in force from Saturday 6:00 am to Sunday midnight 12:00 pm, according to the orders of the commissioner.

"We've made the necessary deployments. Section 144 CrPC (prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people in an area) will be imposed in Bangalore from 7 am-12 midnight. Social media will be strictly monitored. Liquor shops will remain closed tomorrow," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao.

The commissioner also asked the media to restrain from broadcasting any disturbing visuals. He said, "Media requested not to broadcast any disturbing visuals inciting law and order issues. Media requested not to engage in panel discussions and debates where speakers would engage in hate-mongering."