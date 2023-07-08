Ayush doctor suspended in Bengaluru

Dr Venkataramaiah, senior medical officer at Sri Jayachamarajendra Ayurveda and Unani Hospital, Bengaluru, was suspended for misbehaving with S Shailaja, chief administrative officer at the Ayush department.
The commissioner of Ayush department found that Dr Venkataramaiah’s conduct was unbecoming of a government officer and affected the smooth functioning of the office.
Pending an inquiry, he was suspended on Friday for violating Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.
