Ayush doctor suspended in Bengaluru

Dr Venkataramaiah, senior medical officer at Sri Jayachamarajendra Ayurveda and Unani Hospital, Bengaluru, was suspended for misbehaving with S Shailaja, chief administrative officer at the Ayush department.

The commissioner of Ayush department found that Dr Venkataramaiah’s conduct was unbecoming of a government officer and affected the smooth functioning of the office.

Pending an inquiry, he was suspended on Friday for violating Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.