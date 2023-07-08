Ayush doctor suspended in Bengaluru

Ayush doctor suspended in Bengaluru

Pending an inquiry, he was suspended on Friday for violating Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2023, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 03:14 ist
Representative Photo: Credit: DH Photo

Dr Venkataramaiah, senior medical officer at Sri Jayachamarajendra Ayurveda and Unani Hospital, Bengaluru, was suspended for misbehaving with S Shailaja, chief administrative officer at the Ayush department.

Also Read | Police bust first case of opium poppy peddling in Bengaluru

The commissioner of Ayush department found that Dr Venkataramaiah’s conduct was unbecoming of a government officer and affected the smooth functioning of the office. 

Pending an inquiry, he was suspended on Friday for violating Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Suspension
Ayush doctors

Related videos

What's Brewing

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

 