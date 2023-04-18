B-1B Lancers spotted at KIA in Bengaluru

Two B-1B Lancers parked at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru have been creating a buzz on social media.

The sleek United States Air Force (USAF) bomber, nicknamed The Bone, is in India as part of Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral air exercise being held at Air Force stations in Panagarh, Kalaikunda and Agra. Passengers at KIA posted on social media images of the aircraft near the airport’s Terminal 2.

The supersonic heavy bomber was in Bengaluru in February after the USAF added two of them to its lineup at Aero India 2023. The Lancer carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the USAF.

Exercise Cope India 23 features participation of USAF’s B-1B bombers and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) element includes the Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft. The exercise is set to conclude on April 21.

The Ministry of Defence said the ongoing phase of the exercise will help enhance professional relations between the two air forces.