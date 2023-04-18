B-1B Lancers spotted at KIA in Bengaluru

B-1B Lancers spotted at KIA in Bengaluru

Exercise Cope India 23 features participation of USAF’s B-1B bombers and F-15 fighter aircraft

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 04:59 ist
Passengers posted images of the aircraft near the airport’s Terminal 2 on social media. PIC COURTESY: TWITTER

Two B-1B Lancers parked at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru have been creating a buzz on social media.

The sleek United States Air Force (USAF) bomber, nicknamed The Bone, is in India as part of Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral air exercise being held at Air Force stations in Panagarh, Kalaikunda and Agra. Passengers at KIA posted on social media images of the aircraft near the airport’s Terminal 2.

The supersonic heavy bomber was in Bengaluru in February after the USAF added two of them to its lineup at Aero India 2023. The Lancer carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the USAF.

Exercise Cope India 23 features participation of USAF’s B-1B bombers and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) element includes the Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft. The exercise is set to conclude on April 21.

The Ministry of Defence said the ongoing phase of the exercise will help enhance professional relations between the two air forces. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

Grammar of anarchy

Grammar of anarchy

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

 