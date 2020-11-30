B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary N R Santhosh refuses to give statement to police

BSY's secy Santhosh refuses to give statement to police

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  Nov 30 2020
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 02:56 ist

The Sadashivanagar police, investigating a case against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary N R Santhosh, must wait until his discharge from the hospital to get a statement.

Santhosh, in hospital after allegedly trying to kill himself by overdosing on sleeping tablets on late Friday evening at his Dollars Colony residence, has refused to give a statement citing his health condition.

An investigating officer told DH that Santhosh said he was not in a condition to give a statement.

“We have decided to question him after his discharge,” the official said.

Santhosh is currently undergoing treatment at MS Ramaiah Hospital.

A team of police officers visited the hospital on Sunday to take Santhosh’s statement after learning that he had been shifted to the ward late Saturday evening. But Santhosh refused cooperation citing his health condition.

Police later sought doctors’ opinion if Santhosh was fit to answer questions, but were informed that he needed some more time.

Congress leaders have alleged that Santhosh attempted to kill himself over a video clip. But police said they will know the reason only after questioning him since he did not leave a note while attempting to take his life.

