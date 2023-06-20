Baby feeding centres at CV Raman General Hospital

Baby feeding centres at CV Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru

The centres, which are cabins that can accommodate one to two people, were donated by NGO Child Help Foundation.

  • Jun 20 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 04:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two baby feeding centres were opened at CV Raman General Hospital. One was opened near the gynaecology OPD on Monday, and the other will be inaugurated near the paediatric ward on Tuesday, said Dr Radhakrishna, medical superintendent at the hospital.

The centres, which are cabins that can accommodate one to two people, were donated by NGO Child Help Foundation.

"Nursing mothers find it uncomfortable to breastfeed when visiting the hospital. These centres will provide privacy. Also, mothers won't have to carry feeding bottles. Since the government is promoting this concept in malls and transport hubs, we thought of introducing the cabins here," Dr Radhakrishna said.

Bengaluru

