Backseat passenger killed as car crashes into parked lorry

A 24-year-old backseat passenger was killed when a car crashed into a stationary lorry on NICE Road in western Bengaluru on Friday morning, police said.

Darshan Kumar, 24, a resident of Bagalagunte and an engineer by profession, was travelling in the back seat of a car that was driven by his nephew Ravi Kumar. There was one more passenger in the car.

Around 8.10 am, as the car reached Konasandra on NICE Road, Ravi failed to notice the stationary lorry and rear-ended it. But before that, he steered the car hard in an attempt to avoid the crash. But this meant the back seat bore of the brunt of crash.

Darshan, sitting in the back seat, sustained serious injuries and was declared dead by doctors at a hospital later on. Ravi and the other passenger escaped with minor injuries.

The jurisdictional Kengeri traffic police said the lorry driver had pulled in on the roadside as one of the tyres had punctured. They have registered a case against Ravi, stating that his negligent driving caused the accident. They allowed him to attend Darshan's funeral and will arrest him on Saturday, a police officer said.

Darshan had been working for a company in the Jigani industrial area.