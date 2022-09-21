Bagmane voluntarily removes drain encroachment

Bagmane Development Pvt Ltd on Tuesday followed Wipro’s example by volunteering to remove the concrete slabs covering the rajakaluve passing on both sides of its property in Mahadevapura.

The developer began demolishing drain encroachments just as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was preparing to deploy earthmovers after a fresh survey by the revenue department.

The civic body may also ask the company to widen the drain as per the maps.

A team of surveyors led by the tahshildar revealed that Bagmane Tech Park has created a park encroaching 0.50 guntas of the rajakaluve. It also covered 1.5 guntas of the drain with cement slabs.

The rajakaluve falls under survey number 35/1 of KR Puram hobli. The Karnataka High Court and the Lokayukta ordered the fresh survey based on the petition filed by the builder.

BBMP officials said the builder arranged to clear encroachments on its own after the fresh survey re-confirmed the encroachments. The civic body also submitted the survey details to the high court.

On Tuesday, civic authorities continued clearance activities at Salarpuria and Wipro off Sarjapura Road. It bulldozed a 2.4-metre compound wall and razed sheds at Kasavanahalli.

In a separate development, the revenue department issued notices to eight of the 10 houses encroaching the rajakaluve in Vijayalakshmi Layout off Kadugodi.

So far, the BBMP’s encroachment clearance drive has covered posh properties such as DivyaSree 77 East, RMZ EcoSpace, Gopalan International School, Nalapad Academy, the approach road to TCED Apartment, Wipro, Prestige Group on Borewell Road, Epsilon in Yemlur, and Bagmane Group.

HC stay for Purva Parkridge

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an ad-interim order of stay on the September 14, 2022, notice issued against Purva Parkridge Apartment Owners’ Association in Mahadevapura for alleged encroachment on a stormwater drain.

Justice R Devdas passed the interim order of stay on the notice and all further proceedings till the next date of hearing.

The court also ordered notice to the tahsildar, Bengaluru East, and BBMP chief commissioner, and directed the matter to be posted before a bench hearing local bodies’ matters.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Udaya Holla submitted that the action initiated by the BBMP was arbitrary and that various orders of stay have been passed in similar matters. It was further submitted that the notice was served on the petitioner on September 16, and the association was required to appear on the same day at 3 pm along with all necessary documents. It was claimed that no reasonable time is granted to the petitioner association to have its say in the matter.

As per the tahsildar’s survey, Purva Parkridge has encroached a total of 2.75 guntas of rajakaluve for building villas, a road, a passage, and a park.