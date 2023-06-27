Bakrid: BBMP warns against public slaughter of animals

Bakrid: BBMP warns against publicly slaughtering animals

The notice reiterated that only abattoirs are allowed to slaughter animals used as food.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 03:58 ist
The sheep market in Bengaluru's HBR Layout on Thursday. Credit: DH File Photo

With Bakrid just round the corner, the BBMP has warned citizens against animal sacrifices in public.

In a notice, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned that slaughtering animals on roads and footpaths, and in hospitals, schools, colleges, and parks is punishable under Section 3 of the Karnataka State Animal Sacrifices Act 1959 and IPC Section 429.

Also Read | UP Police launches initiative for speedy conviction in cow slaughter, religious conversion cases

The notice reiterated that only abattoirs are allowed to slaughter animals used as food. For clarifications, citizens can reach out to BBMP on their helpline number 8277100200.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Bakrid

