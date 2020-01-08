Bandh turns into 'strike', to not impact Bengaluru much

The nationwide bandh called on Wednesday by various trade unions and Left parties against the anti-labour polices of the Centre is likely to be a smooth affair, with several organisations terming it a “strike”.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted the bandh will have no effect on normal life. Unions of state-owned transport companies, power transmission firms, autorickshaw, taxi and maxi-cab associations expressed support. The unions will not boycott work but only stage protests, suggesting normal operations of BMTC buses and other transport services.

Banking services, however, are expected to be affected.

No holiday has been declared for schools and colleges. The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) said private schools will function.

KSRTC staff and workers federation president H V Ananthasubba Rao said, “We will stage dharna at 14 places across the state but it won’t affect work. Our protests will be peaceful and a mass meeting will be held at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru.”

Banking services are likely to be hit, with the employees’ union taking part in the protest. The State Bank of India clarified that the inconvenience caused to the public will be minimal.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told DH that many trade unions had sought permission to hold processions, but were denied the same.

“We have obtained a list of unions that are participating in the bandh. Strict action will be taken against the organisers in case of any untoward incident. All forms of rallies are banned and permission has been given only to hold a protest meeting at the Freedom Park,” Rao said. Trouble-mongers will be booked under Section 107 of the CrPC.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city in view of the strike. Two additional commissioners along with 11 DCPs, 23 ACPs and 111 inspectors are part of the 1,000-strong police personnel who will be on vigil.