Barngalore Rural MP flags one more recruitment scam

Bangalore Rural MP flags one more recruitment scam

This comes close on the heels of the police sub-inspectors recruitment scam that the CID is probing

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 20:52 ist
Bangalore Rural Congress MP D K Suresh file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Bangalore Rural Congress MP D K Suresh on Friday demanded a probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process to fill up 297 posts at the Bangalore Milk Union Limited (Bamul). 

Suresh has written a detailed letter to Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar explaining how the recruitment exam was allegedly fraught with malpractices. This comes close on the heels of the police sub-inspectors recruitment scam that the CID is probing. 

Bamul covers the Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts. 

According to Suresh, 27,259 candidates applied for the recruitment process and a written exam was conducted through the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) on December 12, 2021. The entire process happened with "many illegalities, shortcomings and lack of transparency from the beginning", the MP claimed. 

Also read: Congress suffers setback after CID nabs Afzalpur Block president in PSI recruitment scam

Suresh said the decision to rope in the KSOU to set the question paper, conduct evaluation and declare the results was taken due to "external pressures and political recommendations amid opposition from members of the management committee and elected representatives".

The MP stated that the KSOU vice-chancellor took up evaluation work by keeping the university in the dark.

According to Suresh, quesion papers were leaked half-an-hour before the exam, to help "ineligible and influential" candidates. "The Bamul managing director himself revealed this to those close to him," he stated. "A deal was struck with some candidates for Rs 15-20 lakh. It is learnt that the candidates were to leave their OMR sheets blank so that they would be filled up with all the right answers by a third person," he explained. 

"It is apparent, prima facie, that there were irregularities involving officials of the KSOU , Bamul and third-party entities," Suresh stated and demanded a probe by the CID or a special investigation team (SIT). He also demanded the "immediate suspension" of Bamul managing director. "Also, to ensure that there's no injustice to the candidates, the written examination should be conducted afresh through a good, geuine organisation," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Bengaluru
scam
Karnataka
D K Suresh
