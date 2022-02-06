Bangalore University: A varsity always in crisis mode

Results held up, evaluation messed up, students beaten up, political outfits banned, funds diverted and precious land given away to government agencies at will... there's hardly any day when Bangalore University isn't in the news, negative news, that is. So what's wrong with the eminent centre of learning? DH caught up with the vice-chancellor, Prof Venugopal KR, to find out what he has to say:

Despite digitisation, exams and paper evaluation have remained problematic in BU. Why does the university take one year to declare the results?

We have decentralised the evaluation of exam papers. The system at BU is so robust that we are capable of declaring the results in just a day provided our teachers do the job. From the scanning of answer papers to evaluation and tabulation, the whole process has been digitised to curb cheating.

In this case (the delay in distance education exam results), teachers from outside the state and other universities were unable to come to evaluation centres due to the pandemic restrictions. But now, the evaluation is almost done, and we will be able to announce the results soon.

BU cut a sorry figure recently when students were given more marks than the total. How did that happen?

It was a mistake but a small one. But I must say that it happened due to the carelessness of the students, the cavalier attitude of the evaluators, the negligence of the (exam) custodian and the result-announcing staff. As there were both freshers and old students, it was clearly stated in the question paper that old students have to write for 100 marks and freshers for 70 marks. Yet, their carelessness, and the indifferent attitude of the evaluators led to this. Only 12 students got different marks. The results were recalled, papers were evaluated (afresh) and fresh results are ready.

Clashes between the teaching and the non-teaching staff have affected the university's progress in the past. How did you manage to quell that?

As soon as I took charge, there was only one parameter: academics and administration. The factions that constantly made headlines were largely due to disparities in salary, promotion, incentives and positions. I addressed all of these by promoting 220 out of the 240 teachers and giving them whatever they wanted, in the very first year. I then asked them to deliver. They cannot escape from work now. I have given projects worth Rs 2 lakh each to about 100 teachers. They will have to do research and publish papers every year. During the pandemic, they all focused on teaching because everything was monitored digitally.

But the same efficiency wasn't shown in PhD admissions.

The delay again is due to the pandemic. But we quickly covered the losses. In just a few days, we completed the entrance exam, coursework review and admission. We admitted about 800 PhD students, including 400 from the SCs, STs and OBCs. No other university gives them an honorarium of Rs 20,000 a month.

You are accused of diverting funds to the UVCE? Why this special treatment?

There is no special treatment for UVCE. It was part of BU. One must understand there is no shortage of funds in BU. UVCE was bringing in more revenue than any other department in BU. Yet, it was ignored all these years. I set that right by spending on basic amenities for students. Works in Jnanabharathi are also going on.

Why is no student outfit allowed on the campus? Can’t students fight for their rights in BU?

Definitely, students must fight for their rights. But why take political colour? I myself had been in various positions of student organisations in the past and I know how they work. I am of the opinion that if a student has any problem, let them come to me directly, I am sitting here 24X7 to resolve their problems. Why they should go to a political party?

Why do several syndicate members call you a Hitler? Many even say you are pro-right.

Syndicate members must explain that. All through my tenure, I have never taken up any work or project outside the purview of the syndicate. Had I been Hitler, I would have bulldozed everything and worked as I pleased.

As far as the ideology is concerned, I believe only in only two ideologies, good and bad, not left and right. I only go by what is best in the interests of BU and its students.

BU has given away a big chunk of land to government agencies during your tenure.

When 45 acres of BU land was given away for BASE (University) a few years ago, there was no opposition. Only when I gave a few acres to top research institutes so that BU students get exposure did many people oppose it. I have only given 15 acres to UGC to train 12 lakh yoga teachers and 10 acres for a joint research venture with ISRO, NAL and GTRE (DRDO) to boost aviation research. Another two acres were given to the Council of Architecture which will set up the National Digital Library at BU, five acres to NAAC for setting up guesthouses. CBSE was given one acre for its campus in South India.

On the other hand, I have succeeded in getting 40 acres in Ramanagar our PG Centre. I have raised a fruit garden on over 20 acres and planted nearly 10,000 saplings in Jnanabharathi.