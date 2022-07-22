BU does it again, declares ‘results’ twice!

Bangalore University does it again, declares ‘results’ twice!

Bangalore University (BU) has delivered another shocker by declaring twice the results of a student in an undergraduate course

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 04:05 ist

Bangalore University (BU) has delivered another shocker by declaring twice the results of a student in an undergraduate course. First, she was promoted, but later her results were withheld.

Priyanka (name changed), studying MCom at a government degree college in Ramanagara, was shocked to learn from the college where she completed her undergraduate course that her BCom results were withheld.

“It was shocking because I had even received my BCom marks cards and got admissions to postgraduate courses based on that. I even wrote my first semester MCom examinations. Now, the college is asking me to return the marks cards saying my results were withheld,” said Priyanka.

According to Priyanka, a few of her friends have received the same message from the college. Some have even approached authorities at BU seeking clarity, she added. “I am really confused now and worried about my future,” she said.

Officials at the university were unavailable for comment.

In a similar incident, BU had declared some students as failed in the undergraduate course when the colleges had sent students’ details for admission approval for the postgraduation course.

These students were declared as pass when the results of UG courses were announced. They told DH that they had approached the court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bangalore University
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

 