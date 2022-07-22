Bangalore University does it again, declares ‘results’ twice!

Bangalore University (BU) has delivered another shocker by declaring twice the results of a student in an undergraduate course. First, she was promoted, but later her results were withheld.

Priyanka (name changed), studying MCom at a government degree college in Ramanagara, was shocked to learn from the college where she completed her undergraduate course that her BCom results were withheld.

“It was shocking because I had even received my BCom marks cards and got admissions to postgraduate courses based on that. I even wrote my first semester MCom examinations. Now, the college is asking me to return the marks cards saying my results were withheld,” said Priyanka.

According to Priyanka, a few of her friends have received the same message from the college. Some have even approached authorities at BU seeking clarity, she added. “I am really confused now and worried about my future,” she said.

Officials at the university were unavailable for comment.

In a similar incident, BU had declared some students as failed in the undergraduate course when the colleges had sent students’ details for admission approval for the postgraduation course.

These students were declared as pass when the results of UG courses were announced. They told DH that they had approached the court.