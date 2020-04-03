Bangalore University kicks off virtual classes for undergraduate, postgraduate students

To make up for the time lost due to coronavirus lockdown, Bangalore University has started online classes for its undergraduate and postgraduate students through Zoom, a mobile app. Over 90% of students are already attending the classes.

Following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the university has instructed its teaching staff to take necessary measures and register students for online classes. The department heads then conducted meetings with teaching staff and the varsity began the online classes for all the courses starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, the university has directed students and staff to download apps like Zoom, Skype, Google, Cisco and WebEx services to submit projects, seminars and assignments.

In a press release, Prof KR Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor, said: “As we have switched to online classes using the available technology, we are able to recover the classes lost during this lockdown period.”

However, the students who have no access to online classes will get notes on their emails. “The Zoom app has helped us to maintain social distance and also to overcome this crisis. With this, we can maintain the time table to complete the syllabus,” Venugopal added.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is also offering online classes for engineering students using Zoom app and other portals.

Exam fee date extended

Bangalore University has also extended the last date for payment of fees. The new dates will be announced after the commencement of classes.