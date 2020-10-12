Bangalore University postpones B.Com exam after question paper leak

The Bangalore University postponed the last examinations of final year degree course on Monday following to question paper leak.

The examination was scheduled to begin at 2 pm and around 11:30 am the confidential section of the university received a message on WhatsApp about the question paper leak.

"We compared the question paper circulated on WhatsApp with the original one and found similarity. So we immediately informed the respective colleges and postponed the exams," said Prof KR Venugopal Vice Chancellor.

The university has also filed a complaint before the Cyber Crime police to find the culprits behind the paper leak.

This is the third time in a row Bangalore University has postponed the B Com 6th semester examination scheduled to be held on Monday and it had caused inconvenience to thousands of students and faculty. The previous postponements were due to various reasons.

The communication from the University came during the last minute, asking colleges concerned not to open the question paper bundles saying the examination was postponed.

A release from the university read, "The examinations in respect of 6th Semester B.Com Paper 6.2 -Principles and Practice of Auditing, which is scheduled today has been postponed. The date of examination in respect of the above said paper will be intimated within a day or two."