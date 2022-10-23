Bangalore University warns illegal occupants at hostels

Bangalore University has turned tough against "illegal inmates" at its hostels.

Following complaints about illegal occupants staying at the university's hostels, the authorities have issued a circular asking the wardens to take necessary measures to send the squatters out.

The university has also instructed officials to initiate legal action against such occupants.

"It has come to the notice of the university that there are illegal residents in the hostels and this is leading to clashes with students. Some students have approached the university seeking security. Some have even filed complaints with the Jnanabharathi police," the circular read.

According to university officials, outsiders, staying at the hostels, will disturb the academic atmosphere and it is also illegal to stay.

"The hostels are purely meant for students who have enrolled for various courses, including PhD, at the university. Anybody, who is not a student of the university, is not allowed to stay even for a day at the hostel," an official of the university said.

According to the details available from the hostel wardens on the Jnanabharathi campus, there are students who are 'overstaying' and they also should be considered illegal occupants.

"There is no provision for research scholars to stay at the hostels after the completion of the course. For regular PhD students, it is three years and for part-time, it is five years. But some persons are staying in the hostels for more than eight years," the official explained.

The illegal inmates include guest faculties and those working in government departments.

In 2016, the university identified over 150 illegal hostel occupants and evicted them following an incident, involving one of them, assaulting a postgraduate student.

More than 1,250 students stay at the university hostels located on the Jnanabharathi campus.