Bannerghatta entry fee raised

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is raising the entry fee with effect from January 1, 2020, as part of an across-the-board revision of charges for various services.

The entry fee for the zoo has been raised from Rs 80 to Rs 100 and that for the butterfly park from Rs 30 to Rs 50, the BBP said in an official statement.

The safari fee has been hiked to Rs 350 per adult. The last time the charges were revised was in 2014.

Further, on account of New Year’s Eve and the Christmas holiday, the BBP will remain open on Tuesday, December 31, which is its weekly holiday.