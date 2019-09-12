Bannerghatta Park releases State Butterfly for visitors

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) accomplished a major feat on Wednesday after it successfully released the butterfly 'Southern birdwing' for visitors at the Butterfly Park on its premises.

The Southern birdwing was declared as 'State Butterfly' in 2017, and this is for the first time that the BBP has successfully bred these butterflies, assisted by entomologist Lokanath and other staffers.

B P Ravi, APCCF and Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka along with schoolchildren released the butterflies. Ajith Kulkarni, Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo and Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive Director of BBP were present on the occasion.