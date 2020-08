The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) welcomed the arrival of a male calf in the early hours of Saturday. It was the second calf delivered by 12-year-old elephant ‘Roopa’.

According to officials in the BBP, both the mother and the calf are healthy and doing well. The calf’s birth has raised the number of elephants at the BBP to 24.

When she was eight years old, Roopa had delivered a female calf which was named ‘Gowri’ on December 21, 2016.

The BBP had welcomed a hippopotamus a week ago.