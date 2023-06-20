Baqrid on June 29

Baqrid, the Muslim festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on June 29, according to the central moon sighting committee.
While the crescent moon wasn't sighted in Bengaluru, it was seen in Manvi (Raichur), Kalaburagi, Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, the six-member committee said after a meeting on Monday evening.
Accordingly, June 20 will be the first day of Zul Hijjah 1444. Baqrid, which is celebrated on the 10th day of Zul Hijjah, will fall on June 29, the committee said.
